WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian hunger strike highlights conditions in Israeli jails
Around 6,500 Palestinians are still behind bars in prisons across Israel and the occupied West Bank, and imprisonment is almost a rite of passage for many Palestinians.
Palestinian hunger strike highlights conditions in Israeli jails
Palestinians celebrate after Palestinian prisoners ended a hunger strike over their conditions in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

A mass hunger strike - that ended in late May - helped expose the conditions facing Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Around 1,500 Palestinian prisoners took part in the hunger strike - which lasted for 40 days.

"I joined because the living conditions were really bad, we want it to be better," said 20-year-old Saad Duweikat, who has only just ended a 38-day hunger strike after being released from three-and-a-half-years imprisonment in an Israeli jail.

Recommended

"You think to yourself that it could be your cousin or your brother or your friend who gets imprisoned after you. So you want the conditions to be better for them. So that a person can live in prison with some dignity. Even if it's something small, but you should have your dignity."

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54