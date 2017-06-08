Britain is going to the polls on Thursday to vote on a snap general election called by Prime Minister Theresa May.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

Polling stations, many located in schools and community centres, opened at 7:00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10:00pm (2100 GMT), with 46.9 million registered voters electing a total of 650 MPs to parliament.

Pollsters will decide between the Conservative and Labour party but the smaller pro-European Liberal Democrats and the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party (UKIP) are also running for seats.

A parliament is elected for a maximum of five years, meaning the next general election must be held by June 2022 at the latest.