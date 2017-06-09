Comedian Bill Cosby acknowledged in 2005 that he offered to pay for graduate school for the woman who has accused him of sexual assault after her mother confronted him, jurors at his trial were told on Friday.

Jurors in a Norristown, Pennsylvania, courtroom read excerpts from a deposition Cosby gave under oath more than a decade ago, as prosecutors sought to use the comedian's own words against him.

But Cosby's defence lawyer, Brian McMonagle, noted that throughout the deposition that Cosby described the encounter with his accuser, Andrea Constand, as consensual.

Constand, a former administrator at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University, has accused him of drugging and then sexually assaulting her at his Philadelphia area home in 2004.

Dozens of women have levelled similar accusations against the 79-year-old entertainer, whose starring role in the 1980s television comedy The Cosby Show made him a household name.

All except Constand's accusations are too old to support criminal charges under the state's statute of limitations.

In the deposition, given in response to a civil lawsuit that Constand brought in 2005, Cosby said he gave her one-and-a-half Benadryl pills to help her relax before they engaged in what he called consensual sexual activity.

But Constand testified earlier this week the pills left her semi-conscious and unable to stop Cosby from sexually assaulting her.