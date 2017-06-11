POLITICS
India knock out South Africa to reach Champions Trophy semi-finals
India crushed South Africa by eight wickets to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals.
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.

India, who were surprisingly beaten by Sri Lanka in their previous match, bowled out South Africa for 191 in 44.3 overs at The Oval before easily overhauling that target with 12 overs to spare.

India join England and Bangladesh in the knockout stages of the tournament. The winner of Monday's final group match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will complete the last-four line-up.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
