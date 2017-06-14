WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey allows refugees to return to Syria for Ramadan
The Turkish government is opening the Kilis checkpoint so refugees can cross back over into Syria to spend the final days of Ramadan with their families.
Turkey allows refugees to return to Syria for Ramadan
The border region from Azaz to Jarablus down to Al Bab in northern Syria was secured from Daesh and the PKK during the Turkey-backed Operation Euphrates Shield which started late last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

The Turkish government has opened two border crossings this week to allow refugees to return to Syria to celebrate the final days of Ramadan with their families.

Thousands have gone to the border for the opportunity to cross. They can remain in Syria for 30 days. But if they stay longer, they won't be allowed to return to Turkey.

Mouhsin Deicar has travelled a thousand miles for the opportunity. It has been years since he has seen his ailing mother.

Recommended

"I want to go to Azaz to see my mother. She is sick and her condition [is] getting worse. She lives with my sister. God willing I will be able to cross."

TRT World 's Alaatin Kilic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54