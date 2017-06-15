WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU scraps mobile roaming charges
The European Union clinched a deal in February to cap wholesale charges telecom operators each pay when people use their phone in other countries.
EU scraps mobile roaming charges
Providers have long fought over who would foot the bill with wide differences in domestic prices and consumption. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

Tourists and businesses have welcomed the EU's abolition of mobile phone roaming charges within the European Economic Area, which came into effect on Thursday.

For the past 10 years there's been gradual reductions in the cost of using a phone abroad.

The European Union clinched a deal in February to cap wholesale charges telecom operators each pay when people use their phone in other countries.

The cost of making international phone calls will still be regulated.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Recommended

Providers have long fought over who would foot the bill with wide differences in domestic prices and consumption.

But provisions have been put in place to ensure consumers don't take advantage.

Head of Digital and Media Team at the Federation of German Consumer Organisation, Lina Ehrig said:

"We are trying to make sure that a German customer – for example – doesn't buy a French SIM card to get cheaper tariffs and then use it in Germany so a fair use has been included."

While Europe dials in a new era, the changes may not last for British travellers with Brussels keen to demonstrate the benefits of remaining in the EU.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54