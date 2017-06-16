POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pakistani charged for taking lion for a ride
Saqlain Javed, a local pet dealer in his thirties, was charged with public harassment after taking his lioness for a ride through the streets of the southern metropolis of Karachi.
Pakistani charged for taking lion for a ride
The lioness has been returned to its home as police consult the wildlife department on further action. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

A Pakistani man who took his pet lioness for a ride in the back of a pickup truck was charged with public harassment on Thursday after footage from startled bystanders went viral.

In the video posted on social media, the big cat can be seen reclining in the bed of the truck, a paw lolling over the ledge and seemingly unfazed by the heavy traffic inching through a chaotic street in the city of Karachi.

The clip has been viewed over a million times on Facebook, where people criticised the owner for cruelty and suggested he was showing off his wealth.

Pedestrians jostling through the cars stumble into clawing range, but the lion, which is wearing a collar and a leash held by a man in the vehicle, just yawns.

In the video a woman can be heard asking: "Who will take responsibility if something were to happen?" and wondering whether the animal is an endangered breed.

Recommended

Owner gets bail

Police said that Saqlain Javed, a local pet dealer in his thirties, was arrested after a concerned citizen made a complaint.

Javed, however, said he was taking the animal to the vet and had all the required permits and documentation.

"We have freed the accused on bail, but registered a case of negligent conduct with an animal," Muqadas Haider, a senior police officer said.

Javed has a licence to run a personal zoo and raise lion cubs, Haider added, but is not allowed to transport the animal on city streets.

The lion has been returned to its home as police consult the wildlife department on further action.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'