More than half a million drug addicts have turned themselves in to the authorities since Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte announced his war on drugs last year.

Drug rehabilitation centres work in full capacity to free of their addiction, but the number of rehabilitation centres are not enough. There is still lack of trained staff.

"We urge the government to look at it from the perspective of health. To ensure that there is first the establishment of adequate rehabilitation centers all over the country manned by competent personnel and to ensure that we offers of alternative livelihoods because this is also rooted in poverty," says Jacqueline Ann De Guia of the Commission on Human Rights.