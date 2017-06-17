WORLD
Half a million go under drug rehabilitation in the Philippines
Most of the drug addicts had been regular users of methamphetamine and many are now trying to kick the habit after Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte announced his war on drugs last year.
Around 505 kilos of seized drugs are seen during a news conference at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Metro Manila, Philippines May 29, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

More than half a million drug addicts have turned themselves in to the authorities since Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte announced his war on drugs last year.

Drug rehabilitation centres work in full capacity to free of their addiction, but the number of rehabilitation centres are not enough. There is still lack of trained staff.

"We urge the government to look at it from the perspective of health. To ensure that there is first the establishment of adequate rehabilitation centers all over the country manned by competent personnel and to ensure that we offers of alternative livelihoods because this is also rooted in poverty," says Jacqueline Ann De Guia of the Commission on Human Rights.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Manila, the Philippines.

SOURCE:TRT World
