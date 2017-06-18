Britain will act on any recommendations from a probe into a fire that ripped through an apartment block and killed at least 58 people, British ministers have said.

Their response came after critics said the tragedy has showed that something had gone "badly wrong" in the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May, under pressure for keeping a distance from angry residents on a visit to the charred remains of the 24-storey block last week, said on Saturday the response to the disaster was "not good enough".

Her government is trying to make up ground in reacting to a fire that trapped people in their beds in the early hours of Wednesday, with many unable to escape as the flames raced up the building, cutting off exit routes and forcing some to jump.

Both May and her ministers have said they will do all they can to help those left homeless after the blaze and make sure other high-rise buildings, usually home to poorer people, are checked and safe.

But with Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, emboldened by a better-than-expected result in an early election that wiped out the Conservatives' majority, May's government has been forced to justify cuts at a time when complicated talks to leave the European Union are beginning.

"If something needs to be done to make buildings safe, it will be done," finance minister Philip Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

"Let's get the technical advice properly evaluated by a public inquiry and then let's decide how to go forward."