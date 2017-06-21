WORLD
2 MIN READ
Despair drives increased suicide rate in Gaza
The rising cases of suicide in Gaza are having a devastating impact on hundreds of families.
Despair drives increased suicide rate in Gaza
A Palestinian man sleeps outside his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

One of the saddest aspects of life in the Gaza Strip despite close family ties and the traditional influence of Islam is the increasing number of suicides.

Despair is increasing as the Israeli blockade affects most people both socially and economically.

Hana Nassar's late husband Naif was an unemployed accountant. He re-trained as a nurse before switching to a taxi driver.

But couldn't find work or provide for his family. In despair, he set himself on fire in the family bathroom.

Recommended

"It's very hard. I stay away from people and don't visit anyone. I refuse to go out," Hana says.

"I don't go, in case I see his relatives and I'm asked about what happened, and why it happened. It's painful and annoying, and that's why I haven't visited anyone. I've become abnormally introverted."

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports with more from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54