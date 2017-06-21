One of the saddest aspects of life in the Gaza Strip despite close family ties and the traditional influence of Islam is the increasing number of suicides.

Despair is increasing as the Israeli blockade affects most people both socially and economically.

Hana Nassar's late husband Naif was an unemployed accountant. He re-trained as a nurse before switching to a taxi driver.

But couldn't find work or provide for his family. In despair, he set himself on fire in the family bathroom.