The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.

The move comes after the FA was criticised for punishing players for betting violations while having deals in place with gambling companies.

"At May's board meeting, it was agreed that The FA would end all sponsorships with betting companies starting from the end of the 2016-17 season," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The decision was made following a three-month review of The FA's approach to it as a governing body taking betting sponsorship, whilst being responsible for the regulation of sports betting within the sport's rules.

"As a consequence, The FA has mutually agreed with Ladbrokes that its current partnership will be terminated from June 2017," concluded the statement.

Betting ban

FA rules ban players from betting on any football matches.