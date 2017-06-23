Andile Phehlukwayo delivered a superb final over as South Africa beat England by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 international at Taunton on Friday.

South Africa made 174 for eight with JJ Smuts contributing 45 and skipper AB de Villiers striking 46 from 30 balls.

England will feel they should have won after being well placed but they struggled in the closing overs.

England opener Jason Roy, who had been struggling for form, led the run chase with a fine 67 before he was given out for obstructing the field.