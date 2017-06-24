TÜRKİYE
5 suspected bombers arrested on Turkish-Syria border
Three Syrians and two Turkish nationals were apprehended near the Syrian border. The men were found with explosive devices.
They were apprehended near the Syrian border during an operation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 24, 2017

Turkish police on Saturday arrested five suspected bombers on the Turkish-Syria border.

The governor of the Southern Turkish Province of Hatay says three Syrians and two Turkish nationals were planning to carry out suicide attacks inside Turkey.

Police say two of the suspects were found with suicide belts.

They were apprehended near the Syrian border during an operation conducted jointly by Turkish intelligence service's Hatay department and police.

A wide-scale investigation has been launched to establish whether they have links to any terrorist group.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Gaziantep on Turkey's border with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
