Women are the power at Zan TV in Afghanistan
Women appear on screens across Afghanistan reading news. But at Zan TV, launched earlier this year, they are the decision makers driving its content.
Female newsreaders appear regularly on many Afghan channels, but at Zan TV they are the decision makers driving its content. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

It's been more than 15 years since the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan. But the country remains deeply conservative. The media industry, like many areas of society, is dominated by men. But a new TV station and a monthly magazine in Kabul are hoping to shake things up.

While women do appear on screens across the country reading news, at Zan TV, launched earlier this year, they are the decision makers driving its content.

The privately run television station and newly-launched monthly magazine are aimed at the emerging youth market. They hope, they'll be able to educate women nationally about their rights and give them a voice in the political arena for years to come.

Nick Davies-Jones has the story.

