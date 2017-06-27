New Zealand lifted the America's Cup on Monday, almost whitewashing the US holders with a revolutionary boat and a new superstar sailor avenging a humbling defeat four years ago.

Emirates Team New Zealand claimed international sport's oldest trophy with a stunning 7-1 victory in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure sailing's biggest prize.

In doing so, Burling usurped New Zealand's nemesis, Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill, who won the cup in 2010, aged 30, and was hoping for a third successive victory.

Larry Ellison, the billionaire Oracle founder, dressed in Oracle Team USA kit, came ashore from his boat to greet both teams after a fascinating battle of wills and technology.