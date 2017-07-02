British songstress Adele on Saturday cancelled the final two shows of her sold-out world tour scheduled to take place in London's Wembley stadium this weekend due to damaged vocal cords.

"I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords," Adele wrote in a statement on her Twitter account.

"And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement," she added.

The singer said she "struggled vocally" during her first two shows at Wembley stadium on Wednesday and Thursday where she performed both nights in front of a sold-out crowd of 100,000, and that she had "even considered miming".

"But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there," she wrote.

Apologising to fans, the balladeer added that refunds would be available if she was unable to reschedule.