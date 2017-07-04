Young girls from India's remote northeast are lured with promises of good jobs and trafficked to Southeast Asia and the Middle East on Nepalese passports, campaigners say, amid fears traffickers are finding new ways to escape checks.

"Over 100 girls from the northeast and northern part of West Bengal state were trafficked in the last two years, nearly 50 to 60 percent of them on passports issued by Nepal," Hasina Kharbhih, founder of anti-trafficking charity Impulse NGO Network, said.

The Kathmandu connection

"Obtaining visas for Middle East countries is difficult on Indian passports, so recruitment agents are getting them from Nepal," Kharbhih told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Shillong, the capital of northeastern state of Meghalaya.

"They are doing the paperwork for both passports and visas in Kathmandu."

Traffickers have been trying new ways, including transporting women on tourist visas to Gulf nations to get around Indian emigration checks. They are also trying routes through neighbouring countries – including Nepal – where the collusion of officials with traffickers is suspected.

Campaigners said traffickers are flying the girls from Kathmandu airport and in some cases crisscrossing through Indian airports with them before flying to a Gulf nation such as Kuwait or Oman.

Young girls from areas in Nepal hit by the 2015 earthquake have also been the victims of human trafficking – often via the Indian border. A human smuggling ring uncovered by Indian police was transporting girls through Delhi to other countries. Nepal has a high rate of

For destinations in Southeast Asia, such as Singapore and Malaysia, the girls are trafficked through Myanmar.

Sex and domestic labour

India's underdeveloped northeast, a region marred by ethnic violence and armed conflicts, is bordered by China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan and is a hub for sex traffickers to source girls for brothels in Mumbai and Delhi.

But cases of trafficking for labour to other countries are being increasingly reported.

Recruitment agents peddle dreams to college graduates of well-paid jobs in hotels and spas in Gulf nations or the frozen fish packaging industry of Malaysia. They target illiterate girls for jobs as domestic help.