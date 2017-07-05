WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy finally passes bill making torture a crime
Critics said the bill had been so heavily-watered down that many abuses may still go unpunished.
Italy finally passes bill making torture a crime
Amnesty International said in its final version the bill had been designed to protect Italian military and police &quot;at all costs.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

Italian lawmakers on Wednesday finally passed a bill making torture a crime under national law, after years of parliamentary back and forth.

Rome signed the UN Convention Against Torture in 1984 but had never transferred it into national legislation.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that makes torture punishable by four to 10 years in prison – 12 for members of the security forces, with 198 backing the legislation, 35 opposing it and 104 abstaining.

Left-wing parties and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement abstained, saying the bill had been so heavily amended in parliament that it was now of little use.

The senator who originally presented the bill in 2013 abstained for the same reason when it was approved in the upper house two months ago.

Critics say the law's definition of torture is too narrow, requiring for example that violent conduct must be repeated and continuous and cause a "verifiable psychological trauma," meaning many acts of cruelty may fall outside it.

Recommended

When the bill was approved in the Senate in May, Amnesty International called it "unpresentable" and "incompatible with the UN Convention against Torture."

In its final version it had been designed to protect Italian military and police "at all costs," the rights group said.

Torture is defined under the law as "intense physical suffering or psychological trauma verifiably caused by violence, grave threats or cruel actions."

In 2015 the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) blasted Italy for police violence against anti-globalisation activists on the margins of a 2001 G8 summit in Genoa, judging that officers' actions against protesters sheltering in a school were akin to torture.

Several members of the Italian security forces were convicted after the violence, but this did not include any officers who had been at the scene.

The ECHR criticised this decision, saying it showed there was a "structural problem" with Italian legislation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54