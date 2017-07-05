Italian lawmakers on Wednesday finally passed a bill making torture a crime under national law, after years of parliamentary back and forth.

Rome signed the UN Convention Against Torture in 1984 but had never transferred it into national legislation.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that makes torture punishable by four to 10 years in prison – 12 for members of the security forces, with 198 backing the legislation, 35 opposing it and 104 abstaining.

Left-wing parties and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement abstained, saying the bill had been so heavily amended in parliament that it was now of little use.

The senator who originally presented the bill in 2013 abstained for the same reason when it was approved in the upper house two months ago.

Critics say the law's definition of torture is too narrow, requiring for example that violent conduct must be repeated and continuous and cause a "verifiable psychological trauma," meaning many acts of cruelty may fall outside it.