The Canadian government on Friday issued an official apology and agreed to pay damages to a former Guantanamo detainee who was captured in Afghanistan at the age of 15 and had pleaded guilty to killing a US soldier.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale refused to disclose the amount to be paid to Omar Khadr, a Canadian citizen who was imprisoned for 13 years at the US military prison in Cuba.

Canadian media said Khadr would receive 10.5 million Canadian dollars (US$8 million).

Youngest prisoner

Khadr became the youngest prisoner at Guantanamo following his capture in Afghanistan in 2002 and his legal team was pursuing a Can $20 million civil case against the Canadian government.

Canada's Supreme Court in 2010 ruled that his rights as a prisoner had been violated by Ottawa, which shared statements he made to Canadian officials with the United States.

While at Guantanamo, Khadr was sentenced in 2010 to eight years plus time already served for murdering a US soldier with a grenade, attempted murder, conspiracy, providing material support for terrorism and spying.

He won the right to be extradited and was sent home to Canada in 2012 to serve the remainder of his sentence.