Turkish police have detained 29 suspected Daesh terrorists in Istanbul, 22 of them foreign nationals, believed to be preparing to travel to Syria, the Turkey's Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Anti-terrorism police carried out operations at 20 separate addresses in six city districts overnight, Anadolu said, adding that one unlicensed weapon and documents belonging to the group were found in the raids.

Thousands of foreign fighters have joined Daesh terror group in their self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq in recent years.

Ankara has detained more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and deported some 3,290 foreign militants from 95 different countries in recent years, according to Turkish officials. It has also refused entry to at least 38,269 individuals.

On Wednesday, Turkish police detained six suspected Daesh terrorists for planning to attack a protest march led by the head of Turkey's main opposition party.

Operation launched against PKK in Siirt province

A counter-terrorism operation was launched in Baykan town of Turkey's Siirt province on Friday following an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the vehicle of a district official in the area.

Turkish officials said that PKK terrorists had detonated an improvised explosive device in southeastern Turkey as the armoured vehicle of a district official was passing by. No one was injured in the attack.