British Columbia declared on Saturday its first state of emergency after 14 years in response to forest fires that have prompted the evacuation of 3,000 households in Canada's westernmost province.

The blazes were scattered across hundreds of kilometres of the interior portion of the province, burning through bone-dry forests used for logging and rolling grasslands that are home to ranches. High temperatures and winds complicated firefighting efforts.

"The weather situation is not favourable," said John Rustad, provincial minister in charge of firefighting operations.

"There is very aggressive fire behaviour that makes it very difficult to directly attack," Rustad added.

The spate of wildfires began on Friday, when 138 new fires were reported, most of them sparked by lightning in dry electrical storms.

No reported casualties