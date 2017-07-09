TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
German withdrawal from Incirlik starts
The withdrawal from the Incirlik base, approved by the German parliament last month, marks a further step in one of many bilateral disputes between the two nations.
German withdrawal from Incirlik starts
In this file picture, a German Tornado jet is pictured in a hangar at Incirlik. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2017

Germany began on Sunday to pull its troops out of a Turkish air base where they have supported international operations against Daesh following a row with Ankara over access, a German defence ministry spokesman said.

The withdrawal from the Incirlik base, approved by the German parliament last month, marks a further step in one of many bilateral disputes, ranging from a post-coup actions by Ankara to Turkish political campaigning in Germany.

German tornado jets were due to keep operating out of Incirlik at least until the end of July as part of a mission providing reconnaissance aircraft to support US-led coalition operations against Daesh.

In the meantime the necessary material was to be moved to a new air base in Jordan, where the planes are scheduled to be deployed by October.

A German air tanker refueller left Incirlik for the Jordan base on Sunday, the ministry spokesman said.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

Turkey had refused to allow German lawmakers to make what they saw as a routine visit to the base, saying that Berlin needed to improve its attitude towards Turkey first.

Recommended

Germany had banned some Turkish politicians from campaigning on its soil for a referendum that saw Turkey move from a parliamentary system to a presidential system.

Ankara responded by accusing Berlin of "Nazi-like" tactics and reigniting the dispute over Incirlik.

Turkey also reacted angrily to German and European criticism of the actions Anakara took after a deadly failed coup attempt last July.

Berlin is also demanding the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in jail in Istanbul on charges of propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting violence.

Turkey was further angered when it refused permission for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to address a public meeting while he attended the G20 summit in Hamburg.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that a bilateral meeting with Erdogan had revealed "deep differences" between the two NATO allies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture