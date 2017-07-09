England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney completed a move back to his first club Everton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old - who had become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho last season - signed a two year contract on a free transfer according to the BBC bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.

Rooney - whose move comes the day after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying their leading scorer Romelu Lukaku - will hope the switch also revives his international career which also stalled last season.

"It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened," he said in a statement.

"Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

"I have come back to Everton because I believe (Everton manager) Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy."

Koeman said in Rooney - who in his time at United won among other trophies five Premier League titles and a Champions League - he was buying a player with a surefire winner's mentality.

"Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality - he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home," said Koeman.