Six Hindu pilgrims, most of them women, were killed in a gun battle that erupted in Indian Kashmir on Monday following attacks by militants on police.

The pilgrims were on a bus on their way back from the Amarnath shrine deep in the Himalayas when their bus got caught up in the crossfire in Anantnag town, police said.

Twelve pilgrims were wounded in the fighting that was triggered after the militants attacked a police bunker and another police party at a checkpoint.

The attack is likely to raise the ire of hardline Hindu groups tied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party who have long sought tough action against militants fighting Indian rule in Muslim-majority Kashmir.