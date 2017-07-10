Prosecutors on Monday issued warrants for the detention of 115 people in anti-FETO operations in Istanbul and Ankara.

The warrants were issued during an investigation into the activities of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating the attempted coup on July 15, which claimed 250 lives, and left more than 2000 wounded, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Some 72 academics from two universities, Bogazici and Medeniyet, who were accused of being involved in FETO-linked activities, were detained by the police.

It reported that eight of the 72 staff were from Bogazici University, including academic Koray Caliskan, who had worked as a voluntary adviser to the Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the current leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)