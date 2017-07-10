TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey conducts anti-FETO operations in universities and institutions
Warrants were issued for the detention of 115 people allegedly involved in FETO-linked activities. The 115 academics work in universities and institutions that fall under the Prime Minister's office.
Turkey conducts anti-FETO operations in universities and institutions
Detainees from two universities were suspected of using of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by Gulen's followers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2017

Prosecutors on Monday issued warrants for the detention of 115 people in anti-FETO operations in Istanbul and Ankara.

The warrants were issued during an investigation into the activities of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating the attempted coup on July 15, which claimed 250 lives, and left more than 2000 wounded, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Some 72 academics from two universities, Bogazici and Medeniyet, who were accused of being involved in FETO-linked activities, were detained by the police.

It reported that eight of the 72 staff were from Bogazici University, including academic Koray Caliskan, who had worked as a voluntary adviser to the Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the current leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)

Recommended

The other 64 people who were detained were from Medeniyet University, 19 of whom were medical faculty professors, Anadolu Agency reported that all were under suspicion for using ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government claims was used extensively by Gulen's followers.

Meanwhile in Ankara, the attorney issued a warrant for the detention of 43 people at institutions that fall under the office of the Prime Minister.

Officials said six of them were on duty while the rest were previously suspended after the coup attempt.

In a recent article in The Guardian newspaper a Turkish official was quoted as saying that Turkey's intelligence agency was able to track down almost 40,000 undercover Gulenist operatives – including 600 military personnel – through their use of the ByLock app. r

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture