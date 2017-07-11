POLITICS
Four lions escape from South Africa's Kruger Park
Four male lions broke free from Kruger National Park and were last spotted at Matsulu village, putting livestock as well as people at risk of attack.
A lion yawns at a nature reserve in South Africa. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

Wildlife rangers were searching on Monday for four lions that escaped from South Africa's Kruger National Park, officials said.

The male lions escaped the park, a main tourist attraction, on Sunday night and were last spotted at Matsulu village, South African National Parks said.

The area around Kruger contains villages and farms which raise cattle, putting livestock as well as people at risk of attack.

In May, the agency captured five lions that broke free from the same park.

In 2015, a lion named Sylvester crawled under an electric fence at another park and went on a three-week, sheep-killing spree before he was caught by rangers while taking a nap.

SOURCE:Reuters
