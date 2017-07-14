TÜRKİYE
Heroes of July 15: the residents of Cengelkoy who fought the coup
Last year's coup attempt in Turkey killed 249 and injured more than 2,000. As the anniversary approaches, TRT World brings you two stories from Istanbul's Cengelkoy neighbourhood, where residents took to the streets that night.
The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, which was later renamed as July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, was a major site of resistance against coup plotters last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

Saturday marks the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup.

This week, TRT World has been taking a look back at the historic events of that day and the effects it had on the country and its people.

In Istanbul, both the Bosphorus Bridge and the neighbourhood of Cengelkoy were the locus of popular resistance against the coup plotters.

As the first anniversary approaches, Alican Ayanlar brings you two stories from that night.

According to the Turkish government, a network dubbed FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 249 people and injured 2,000 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRT World
