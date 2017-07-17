In an exclusive interview with TRT World'sSoraya Lennie, Qatar's Defence Minister, Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah said the dispute with Gulf states goes back to 1996.

It was a coup at that time and much more "nasty."

He said similar things happened in 2013-2014 and everyone knew what happened then.

All accusations against Qatar, and the emir of Qatar that his policies were against the GCC are not true, he said.

Led by Saudi Arabia, several states in the Middle East and Africa have severed ties with Qatar since June 5, accusing the gas-rich Gulf state of supporting terrorism and Iran.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified."

Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc isolates Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions, including shutting down their airspace to Qataris and blocking import routes.

"The emir assumed power on June 25, 2013. At that time I was in the government, and on July 26, I became the Minister of Foreign Affairs and we went to take oath in front of his Highness, the emir. Days later, in July, I received a phone call from my colleague in Kuwait, saying they received a complaint from Saudi about Qatar making trouble in the region they had to come together quickly to solve this issue. That was maybe 10 days after his Highness, the emir assumed power."

Comparing the current situation of Qatar with that of Nicaragua in 1980, he hinted that Qatar could go to the International Court of Justice to get compensation for damages it faced because of the siege.

On being asked about relations with the US, he said that their relations with the US were strong, historic and strategic.

Regarding the demand of the closure of the Turkish air base, he said that everyone knew about the base and no one could ask them to close it.

He further added to be or not to be a part of GCC was now in the hands of Qatari people. "The answer is in the hands of Qatari people, it is for them to decide."

