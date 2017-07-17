Venezuela's opposition on Monday called on its supporters to join escalating protest tactics against the government, including a 24-hour national strike on Thursday.

The opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), held a news conference to discuss Sunday's unofficial referendum in which nearly 7.2 million Venezuelans rejected President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"It is time for zero hour," opposition leader Freddy Guevara said on behalf of MUD as he announced the "massive protest" strike.

"We call on the whole country this Thursday to join massively and peacefully a national civic strike of 24 hours as a mechanism of pressure and preparation for the definitive escalation which will be next week," he added.

Maduro's opponents are pressuring him to drop a plan to rewrite the constitution and hold early elections. The opposition has called on the government to call off the July 30 election of members of a constituent assembly which has the power to change the constitution as well as the country's political system.

"Time for zero hour"

The National Assembly – also controlled by the opposition – says it will name new members of the country's supreme court, a move certain to be blocked by Maduro's administration. The court is controlled by loyalists of Maduro's ruling socialist party.