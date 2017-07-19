The spiritual leader of the Al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, was injured on Tuesday by a rubber bullet after praying outside the gates of the compound, Palestinian medical personnel confirmed.

The imam had finished leading the night prayer when Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers by force, leaving many injured, some seriously, according to the Palestine's Red Crescent Society.

Sabri was taken to the Al Maqassid Hospital in eastern Jerusalem.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus slammed Israel and called the closure of the mosque a crime against humanity.

"The closure of Al Aqsa Mosque for prayers by Israel is not acceptable. That's crime against humanity, crime against freedom to worship."

Turkey's Minister of Religious Affairs Mehmet Gormez "strongly condemned" the attack in a statement Wednesday on Twitter.

"While our geography is facing tremendous pain, the incidents going on at Al Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings have been bringing any prudent man to worry greatly. I believe that they will not let Al Aqsa have the same fate as Al Khalil Mosque, cave of discretion, prudency, moderation, and peace patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph," he wrote in reference to the 1994 massacre at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron where 30 Muslim worshippers were killed by a US-born Jewish terrorist.

The shooting on Tuesday occurred just hours after Rafaat al Herbawi, 30, was killed during protests at the mosque as tensions rose across the West Bank after Israel installed metal detectors at the entrance to Al Aqsa following a shootout on Friday that left five people dead.

Turkish opposition

Turkey's parliamentary group chairman of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) also slammed Israeli restrictions on Muslims wishing to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Erhan Usta condemned Israel's order to close the Al Aqsa mosque to Muslim worshippers.

Usta also mentioned Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan's remarks on the Al Aqsa Mosque, "Al Aqsa Mosque is in our power. Israel has the first and the last word on closing and opening of it."

The MHP senior official condemned Israel's attitude.

"Jerusalem is virtually under blockade. It is impossible to accept this attitude of Israel. I condemn this attitude," Usta said.

"It is also unacceptable that the international community remains silent on this issue."