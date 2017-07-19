A Thai general, police officers and local politicians were among dozens jailed on for trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants. Many of those convicted were handed decades-long sentences at a mass trial exposing official complicity in the grim trade.

The trial, which began in 2015, had been marred by allegations of intimidation of witnesses, interpreters and police investigators.

Some of those guilty of trafficking were also convicted of taking part in organised transnational crime, forcible detention leading to death, and rape.

A Bangkok court took more than 12 hours to deliver its ruling which rights groups said showed the government was serious about convicting perpetrators.

Amongst the 103 people that went on trial, 62 were found guilty.

The most senior government figure found guilty was Lieutenant-General Manas Kongpan, who received 27 years for multiple human trafficking charges and other offences.

It is extremely rare for senior military figures in Thailand to see the inside of a courtroom, let alone a jail.

Others received even more severe punishments. One Myanmar national who helped run the jungle camps received 94 years in jail, at least 17 others got terms more than seven-decades long. Under Thai law, however, the maximum sentence a prisoner serves is 50 years.