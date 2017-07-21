British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Friday his country stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Japan in efforts to put an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

"We all need to increase the pressure on Pyongyang through diplomacy and sanctions, and that must include China using its influence to bring North Korea back to the negotiation table," he said after meeting his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Johnson called North Korea's recent launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-14, in early July, "a reckless provocation."

Beyond shared security threats, the two officials confirmed the strong economic relationship between Japan and the UK post-Brexit.