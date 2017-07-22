A US air strike killed 16 Afghan police and wounded two others in Helmand province, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday as Afghan security forces were clearing a village of Taliban elements, said Helmand police spokesman Salam Afghan.

"In the strike, 16 Afghan policemen were killed including two commanders. Two other policemen were wounded," he said.

It occurred in Gereshk district in Helmand, large parts of which are under Taliban control.

"Unfortunate incident"

NATO's mission in Afghanistan issued a statement.

"During a US-supported (Afghan security) operation, aerial fire resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound," it said.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement said, adding there would be a probe into what happened.