Liverpool's Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho delivered a match-winning performance to help his club win the Premier League Asia Trophy against Leicester City on Saturday.

In impressive fashion, Coutinho set up Mohamed Salah before scoring Liverpool's second as the Merseyside club notched up a second Hong Kong win in four days, beating the 2016 Premier League champions 2-1.

Liverpool won the four-team tournament after Jurgen Klopp's side came back from going behind to a goal from Leicester's Islam Slimani after just 12 minutes.

Salah's deft header levelled the scores eight minutes later before Coutinho claimed the winner a minute before halftime as Liverpool followed Wednesday's victory over Crystal Palace with success against the 2016 champions.

In a game that was occasionally feisty, Klopp became embroiled in a touchline row with referee Bobby Madley, and after the game he called for greater protection for football's creative players -- echoing Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer's comments after his own side's win over West Bromwich Albion earlier.