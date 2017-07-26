At least 13 Palestinians have been wounded when Israeli police fired tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets at Muslims outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday.

Tensions have heightened in Occupied East Jerusalem after Israel installed metal detectors at the entrance to the holy site last week following a deadly shooting.

The metal detectors were removed by Israel early on Tuesday, but there are plans to install "security inspection based on advanced technologies and other means," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he will maintain a freeze on coordination with Israel until it removes "all the new measures" from the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied East Jerusalem.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

"Unless all measures go back to what they were before July 14, there will not be any changes," Abbas said in a speech, referring to the date Israel temporarily closed access to the compound after a shooting in which three Palestinians and two Israeli policemen were killed.