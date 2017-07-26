At least 26 Afghan soldiers have been killed and over a dozen wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday. The death toll could be much higher, as local media reported that at least 40 soldiers were killed in the overnight assualt.

The militants "attacked an army camp in the Karzali area of Khakrez district of Kandahar last night," MoD spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said, in the latest blow to Afghanistan's struggling security forces.

Afghan soldiers "bravely resisted," Waziri said, killing more than 80 Taliban gunmen.