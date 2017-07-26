WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in latest Taliban attack
The assault overnight in Kandahar was the latest in a wave of attacks in recent days across the country.
Dozens of Afghan soldiers killed in latest Taliban attack
Residents in the area described an hours-long attack by &quot;hundreds&quot; of Taliban who assaulted the military base in Kandahar province from multiple directions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

At least 26 Afghan soldiers have been killed and over a dozen wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday. The death toll could be much higher, as local media reported that at least 40 soldiers were killed in the overnight assualt.

The militants "attacked an army camp in the Karzali area of Khakrez district of Kandahar last night," MoD spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said, in the latest blow to Afghanistan's struggling security forces.

Afghan soldiers "bravely resisted," Waziri said, killing more than 80 Taliban gunmen.

Recommended

The Taliban is battling the Western-backed government and a NATO-led coalition for control of Afghanistan.

It has launched a wave of attacks around the country in recent days, sparking fighting in more than half-a-dozen provinces.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54