The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was hit by US sanctions and a 48-hour opposition-led nationwide strike on Wednesday, both aimed at thwarting his controversial plans to elect a new body to rewrite the constitution via a "Constituent Assembly."

Washington imposed sanctions on 13 senior officials of Venezuela's government, military and state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA). The US assets of interior minister, heads of the national police, army and national guard, the president of the electoral council, and the finance chief of PDVSA.

Maduro branded the sanctions as "insolent," as pressure piled up on him abroad and at home over his government's plan to hold the vote on constitutional changes.

The Trump administration is keeping all options on the table, including possible sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, if Maduro goes ahead with plans to create a controversial new congress, a US official said on Wednesday.

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said America was "standing by the Venezuelan people in their quest to restore their country to a full and prosperous democracy."

He warned that anybody elected to the Constituent Assembly could also be slapped with US sanctions.

The vote, which Maduro has vowed will be held on July 30, is to choose the 545 members of the "Constituent Assembly" to rival the opposition-held National Assembly and to redo the constitution.

The US announcement came as Venezuela's opposition launched its nationwide stoppage as part of a campaign to halt Sunday's vote and, more broadly, force Maduro from office through early elections.

The opposition, bolstered by an unofficial vote on July 16 that saw a third of the electorate reject Maduro's plan, has called for a boycott of the vote. The opposition has planned another major demonstration in the capital on Friday.

A fatiguing momentum?

The opposition says a 30-year-old man was killed in Western Merida state during an anti-government strike.

"No more dictatorship!" read signs on road barricades in eastern Caracas.

People gathered from dawn across Venezuela to block roads with rubbish, stones and tape, while many stores remained shut. Some areas came to a standstill, with streets deserted.

In a country suffering from widespread shortages of basic goods and soaring inflation, protesters are showing their discontent with Maduro's leadership.

Venezuela's currency reserves have dwindled to under $10 billion as the government keeps up debt repayments at the expense of imports to stave off a crippling default.

"It's the only way to show we are not with Maduro. They are few, but they have the weapons and the money," decorator Cletsi Xavier, 45, said, helping block the entrance to a freeway in upscale east Caracas with rope and iron metal sheets.

State enterprises, including PDVSA, stayed open and some working-class neighbourhoods were still buzzing with activity.

Overall, fewer people appeared to be heeding the shutdown than the millions who participated in a 24-hour strike last week when five people died in clashes.