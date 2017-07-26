World records continued to fall at the FINA World Championships as the United States quartet in the mixed 4x100 metres medley relay lowered the mark in blistering fashion on Wednesday.

Four world records were set on Tuesday and fast racing was plainly evident the morning as the US team of Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford posted three minutes 40.28 seconds ahead of the final later on Wednesday.

The US time smashed the mark set by Britain at the 2015 championships in Kazan, Russia by 1.43 seconds as they qualified nearly four seconds ahead of the field.

The mixed medley relay was added to the world championships two years ago and in June the International Olympic Committee put the event into the Tokyo 2020 Games programme.

"It's one of the most exciting races to watch," said Murphy, who led off in the backstroke.

Comerford led the quartet home in the mixed gender event and Murphy said the Olympic addition was "exciting for the sport."

He added: "A lot of people like watching individual medley because there are a lot of lead changes, but when you add in guys and girls it makes it even bigger."

Australia's Oceania record time saw them qualify in second, with world champions Britain posting the fourth-best time.

