Former Stanford star Jordan Morris scored a tiebreaker in the dying minutes of the game as the US beat Jamaica 2-1 for its sixth Gold Cup title, its first since 2013.
US midfielder Michael Bradley hoists the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after the US defeated Jamaica during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Levi's Stadium, July 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2017

As the victorious American players bounced so hard the podium shook, medals around their necks, a beaming Bruce Arena in the back raised his arms to the air right along with them as gold confetti began to fall.

The US resurgence is off to an impressive start since Arena returned late last year. Another CONCACAF Gold Cup crown, and now on to more important business: qualifying for next year's World Cup.

Former Stanford star Jordan Morris scored a tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the US beat Jamaica 2-1 on Wednesday night for its sixth Gold Cup title and first since 2013.

Jozy Altidore's goal on a 28-yard free kick in the 45th minute beat backup goalkeeper Dwayne Miller after Jamaica captain Andre Blake left early with a hand injury.

Je-Vaughn Watson tied the score when he got away from Morris for a four-yard volley off Kemar Lawrence's 50th-minute corner kick.

Morris, who left nearby Stanford in his junior year, has won the 2015 NCAA title, the 2016 MLS championship with Seattle and now the 2017 Gold Cup.

He got the breakthrough goal with a 14-yard right-foot shot after Gyasi Zardes crossed. Jermaine Taylor tried to clear with a header, but the ball was knocked by Clint Dempsey back to Morris.

It was the fifth international goal for the 22-year-old Morris, who tied 16-year-old Canadian Alphonso Davies for the tournament lead with three goals.

"That was like a dagger in the heart," Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore said.

Arena, the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles

The US extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games (9-0-5) under Arena, who became the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles.

"Bruce brought in a new energy," goalkeeper Tim Howard said. "He just gave us a tremendous lift."

The Americans had a chance to go ahead in the 19th minute when Altidore's swerving 30-yard shot was parried by Blake, who dived left and then beat Kellyn Acosta to the rebound at the six-yard box.

Acosta collided with Blake and appeared to kick the keeper's right hand before Jamaica's Damion Lowe cleared.

Blake's hand was wrapped but he couldn't continue and was replaced by Miller four minutes later.

Altidore put the US ahead with a curling shot past Miller's outstretched right hand into the upper corner of the net just beneath the crossbar, his 39th goal in 108 appearances.

US captain Michael Bradley earned the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
