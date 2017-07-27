BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
AstraZeneca, Merck strike key cancer drugs partnership
The two major pharmaceutical firms have signed an agreement in "strategic collaboration" to develop and commercialise cancer drugs.
AstraZeneca, Merck strike key cancer drugs partnership
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2017

Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Merck said on Thursday they had agreed on a multi-billion-dollar deal to jointly develop key cancer drugs.

"The strategic collaboration is expected to further increase the number of treatment options available to patients," British company AstraZeneca and its US peer said in a statement.

Merck will pay AstraZeneca up to $8.5 billion under the deal struck to develop and commercialise the drugs.

Central to the agreement is "a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca's Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types," the pair said.

Lynparza is currently approved for the treatment of ovarian cancer but it is hoped that this can be stretched to help fight breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers thanks to the tie-up announced on Thursday, the statement added.

Recommended

"By bringing together the expertise of two leading oncology innovators, we will accelerate Lynparza's potential," said AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot.

"This is a truly exciting step, and we are pleased to work with Merck, a company that shares our passion for science to deliver new medicines for cancer patients."

Merck chief executive Kenneth C Frazier added, "We look forward to working with AstraZeneca to create greater value for patients and shareholders than if both companies worked independently."

Merck will pay AstraZeneca an initial $1.6 billion, $750 million for licence options and up to $6.15 billion "upon successful achievement of future regulatory and sales milestones."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide