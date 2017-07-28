Pakistan's Supreme Court was set to announce a new judgement on Friday that could topple Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is embroiled in a long-running corruption case that has gripped the country.

Around 3,000 police and paramilitary forces were to be deployed around the court in Islamabad ahead of the ruling, due to be announced Friday morning, a police spokesman said.

The court had in April declared there was "insufficient evidence" to oust Sharif over the graft allegations engulfing his family, and ordered an investigation team to probe the matter.

The team of civilian and military investigators found there was a "significant disparity" between the Sharif family's income and lifestyle in its report submitted to the court earlier this month.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more details.

Sharifs reject claims

The Sharifs and their allies have consistently and noisily rejected the claims, with his ruling PML-N party this month dismissing the investigation team's report as "trash."

Analysts were divided on what the court might do, though Michael Kugelman of the Woodrow Wilson Institute in Washington noted there was a "pretty strong precedent of the Pakistani judiciary being very active and essentially sending elected officials packing."

However, he added, the case has been "more about his family" than Sharif himself. "You have to acknowledge the fact that Nawaz Sharif himself is not really being accused of anything that is against the law."

The controversy erupted last year with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca documenting the offshore dealings of many of the world's rich and powerful.