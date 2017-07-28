WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN expert to investigate attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania
In some traditional communities of Tanzania and other countries in Africa, albinos are thought to have magical properties, and their body parts can fetch thousands of dollars on the black market as ingredients in witch doctors' potions.
UN expert to investigate attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania
Albinism affects approximately one in 20,000 people worldwide and is more common in Sub-Saharan Africa, where it affects one in every 1,400 Tanzanians. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

The United Nations is investigating attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania, where at least 76 people have been killed during the past ten years.

The world body's independent expert on rights for people with albinism is touring the country, which has been one of the worst places in the world for the crime.

Albinism is a condition that leaves its afflicted with little or no pigment in their skin or eyes.

Recommended

In some traditional communities of Tanzania and other countries in Africa, albinos, as they're often called, are thought to have magical properties, and their body parts can fetch thousands of dollars on the black market as ingredients in witch doctors' potions said to give the user wealth and good luck.

TRT World'sLucy Taylor reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54