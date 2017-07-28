WORLD
4 MIN READ
Venezuelan opposition in final protest push ahead of Sunday vote
Venezuelans have been protesting against President Nicolas Maduro to demand he respect the opposition-led Congress and resolve chronic food and medicine shortages.
Venezuelan opposition in final protest push ahead of Sunday vote
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 28, 2017. / Twitter
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

Rock-throwing Venezuelans braved tear gas and rainstorms on Friday, blocking streets in protest against a legislative super-body to be elected on Sunday that critics call a plan by President Nicolas Maduro to create a dictatorship.

The imminent election of a constituent assembly has been broadly condemned by countries around the world as a weakening of democratic governance in the OPEC nation, which is also struggling under a crippling economic crisis.

Opposition demonstrators said urgency was increasing as they set up barricades along main roads in the capital, Caracas, pelted by sheets of rain and teargas canisters fired by police.

"If this election happens on Sunday, we lose everything. We lose Venezuela," said a 23-year-old-woman who identified herself as a student, face covered against the gas, declining to give her name.

There were fewer protesters on Friday than during a two-day national strike this week.

Confrontations with security forces, which have left more than 110 dead over the last four months, were relatively modest on Friday amid tropical downpours and a government ban on demonstrations.

Venezuelans have been protesting against Maduro to demand he respect the opposition-led Congress and resolve chronic food and medicine shortages that have fueled malnutrition and health problems.

Amid a steep recession and triple-digit inflation, the bolivar currency weakened past 10,000 bolivars per US dollar on the black market on Friday, having fallen more than 99 percent since Maduro came to power in April 2013.

Maduro says the 545-member assembly, which will have the power to dissolve state institutions and rewrite the constitution, will bring peace to the convulsed country.

The opposition dismisses such promises.

Recommended

"If the constituent assembly is activated there will be no way out. It will be a legalised dictatorship," an 18-year-old chef, who said high inflation has rendered his monthly paycheck virtually worthless, said.

"This protest has been urgent from the beginning, but these two days before the election will be decisive."

Blow to democracy

Countries around the world have condemned the new assembly as a blow to democracy.

US Vice President Mike Pence spoke on Friday with opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez, who is under house arrest in Venezuela. Pence reiterated the White House's pledge to impose "strong and swift economic actions" if Sunday's vote goes ahead, the vice president's office said in a statement.

The United States this week sanctioned a group of ruling Socialist Party officials, and the US Embassy ordered family members of staff to leave the country.

That may have been more of an effort to pressure Maduro than to respond to the country's security situation, which has been challenging for years, said one former senior CIA official.

"It's a powerful political signal, more than a means of protecting staff," the former official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The opposition vowed to protest through the weekend, raising the specter of further violence given that the government has banned protests from Friday to Tuesday.

Adding to Venezuela's growing international isolation, Colombian airline Avianca stopped operations in the country on Thursday due to "operational and security limitations."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54