A ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia was shot down late on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said.

Air defence forces downed the missile over the Wasaliyah area of Taif province, 69 kilometres from Mecca, without causing any damage, the coalition said in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency, SPA.

The statement called the missile launch "a desperate attempt to spoil the Haj pilgrimage," due to begin next month.