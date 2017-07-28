North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday from its northern Jangang province that landed in the sea off its east coast, possibly in Japan's exclusive economic zone, South Korea and Japan said.

The launch took place at 11:41 pm (1441 GMT), an official at South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The US Department of Defense also confirmed the launch as a ballistic missile, saying it was making further assessments.

"As a result of their launches of ICBM-level missiles, this clearly shows the threat to our nation's safety is severe and real," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes. Japanese broadcast NHK citing a military official said the missile reached an altitude of more than 3,000 km (1,860 miles).

The data indicates the missile was fired at a sharply lofted angle but packed more power than a missile launched earlier this month that US and South Korean officials said was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States.