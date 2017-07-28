WORLD
Israeli age restrictions on Al Aqsa compound entry dropped
Israel installed metal detectors, cameras and other restrictions on the compound following a July 14 attack in which two policemen were killed.
Palestinians pray on a street next to a road block outside Jerusalem's Old City July 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

Palestinian authorities announced late on Friday that all gates of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound will be open to worshippers without any age restrictions.

The announcement comes after Israeli authorities had shut the compound to worshippers under the age of 50 for Friday prayers.

Last week, Muslims refused to enter the mosque and prayed in the streets surrounding the compound in protest at the installation of metal detectors and other restrictions put in place after two Israeli police officers were killed.

