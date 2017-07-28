A court in Istanbul, that is hearing a case related to aiding and abetting terrorists, ordered the release of seven Cumhuriyet newspaper employees on Friday.

The released journalists face a travel ban and will still have to appear before a trial to face charges against them, according to the court order.

Earlier in April, the court had indicted 19 employees, including administrators and writers, of the newspaper.

Out of 19 facing trial, two – including the daily's former editor-in-chief Can Dundar – are fugitives. Another 12 were remanded in custody while five had been released earlier pending trial.

Along with caricaturist Musa Kart, the court ordered the release of suspects Guray Oz, Bulent Utku, Hakan Kara, Onder Celik, Mustafa Kemal Gungor and Turhan Gunay under judicial supervision.

TRT World's editor-at-large Ahmad al Burai gives more details from istanbul.