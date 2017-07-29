POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Japanese companies introduce exercise at work
With Japan pushing labour reform for better productivity, more companies are opting for office exercise.
Employees of an IT company exercise together in their office after lunchtime in Tokyo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

According to The World Health Organisation, people should exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, although a quarter of adults worldwide fall short of this recommendation.

In Japan, companies have heeded to the call and are fitting exercise sessions into work schedules.

Companies like Amazon Japan and Japan Airlines have say the wellness program is paying off for both employees and their business.

Yoshihiro Yamaoka, Japan Airline's Chief Director of Health, says five years after initiating the program not only are employees healthier, but the company now registers fewer sick days and medical insurance costs.

"Healthy employees brings a lot of merit to our business because not only it increases productivity, we can keep employees to work our company for a longer time. Also, being healthy leads to better service to our customers."

With the country pushing labour reform for better productivity, more companies are opting for office exercise.

SOURCE:TRT World
