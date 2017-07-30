President Nicolas Maduro and the candidates in Sunday's election for a new assembly to rewrite the Constitution promise a lot: from a return to peace after months of deadly unrest to relief from economic woe in the form of subsidised food.

The socialist Maduro is accused of holding the vote as a way to extend his powers and stay in office beyond the end of his term next year in this oil-rich country now saddled with an acute economic crisis so bad it is hard for people to buy food, medicine or even soap or toilet paper.

Maduro says that with the new Constituent Assembly as it is called, he will "perfect" the economy and enshrine in the Constitution generous social welfare programs that make him popular among many working-class and poor people.

A total of 6,120 candidates are running in this election, for which the opposition has called a boycott. In their ads on television and radio, they have suggested a variety of ways – some quite novel – for amending the Constitution.

Truth Commission

Maduro says the Constituent Assembly's first job will be to set up a truth commission that would probe four months of anti-government street protests that have left nearly 120 people dead.

Maduro says right-wing agitators are behind the unrest.

"I, more than anyone, want the whole truth to come out," Maduro said recently in response to accusations that police and soldiers have outright shot and killed people during the street protests.

A prominent assembly candidate named Dexy Gomez has a simpler, more basic pledge. Hers is to "guarantee peace and love."

"Perfecting the economy"

With this assembly, Maduro also says he wants to overhaul Venezuela's economic system, which he says is too dependent on revenue from oil exports.

On Thursday, he released a booklet that outlines his proposals and is entitled Venezuela, a country of 1,001 opportunities.

His ideas include a law to control prices and fight what he says is speculation and "economic war" being waged by the opposition and business owners in a bid to destabilise his government.

To counter a staggering rate of inflation – the IMF forecasts it will come in at 720 percent this year – the government has since 2003 imposed price controls that have taken a tough toll on Venezuelan companies.

The companies, in turn, argue that with such strict limits on what they can charge for goods, producing them can be a money-losing venture. So they don't, and thus there are such awful shortages.