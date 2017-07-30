Turkey will begin drilling with it's new seismic vessel to explore for natural gas and oil in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday.

Albayrak said negotiations are almost complete for a new seismic vessel that will be placed on the country's inventory in the last quarter of this year.

"We will conduct our own drilling activities with our engineers," he said.

Turkey's first seismic vessel, Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa, began operations in the MediterraneanSea in April while a second vessel, MTA Oruc Reis, will soon be ready for exploration.

The minister said that many international reports declare that this century will be one for natural gas.

"In the next five years there will be an additional LNG [liquefied natural gas] capacity of 60 to 100 billion cubic metres, which will come from Australia and the US. We [Turkey] will also work on our LNG markets. Before the end of this year, Turkey's second floating LNG plant (FSRU) will be operational," he declared.

Turkey's first FSRU became operational in Izmir in December 2016.